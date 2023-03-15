World Giants vs India Maharajas, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch LLC match?

Follow us on Image Source : LLC/TWITTER Team Indian Maharajas in action

Asia Lions will face India Maharajas in the 5th match of the Women's Premier League on the 15th of March, Wednesday. While Indian Maharajas will want to continue their momentum, Team World Giants will want to bounce back from their previous loss.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will World Giants vs India Maharajas 5th match of LLC take place?

The clash between World Giants and India Maharajas will be held on the 15th of March, Wednesday.

Where will World Giants vs India Maharajas 5th match take place?

The match between World Giants and India Maharajas will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will World Giants vs India Maharajas 5th match start?

The match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs India Maharajas 5th match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

Full Squads -

India Maharajas Squad:

Robin Uthappa(w), Gautam Gambhir(c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Manvinder Bisla, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana

World Giants Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel

