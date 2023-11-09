World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra shatters Sachin Tendulkar's major record, tops tournament scoring chart

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Rachin Ravindra and Sachin Tendulkar at World Cup 2023

New Zealand are closing on securing the semifinal berth in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they bowled out Sri Lanka on 171 runs in a crucial game on Thursday, November 9. With one game in hand, the Kiwis pulled off a brilliant bowling display at Pune's MCA Stadium and then batters provided a flying start.

Chasing an easy target, Rachin Ravindra scripted history on his first run. He broke Indian legend and his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in the ODI World Cup edition before turning 25 of age. Ravindra has scored 565 runs in the ongoing tournament while Sachin Tendulkar made an impact during the 1996 World Cup by scoring 523 runs.

Most runs in the ODI World Cup edition before turning 25:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 565 runs in 2023 Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 523 runs in 1996 Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 474 runs in 2019 AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 372 runs in 2007

Rachin Ravindra, 23, also claimed another milestone after scoring seven runs today. He surpassed England's Jonny Bairstow's record for most runs in the ODI World Cup edition and set new standards. Bairstow scored 532 runs during the 2019 edition while Rahul Dravid remains India's debutant topscorer with 461 runs in the 1999 World Cup.

Most runs in the debut ODI World Cup edition:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 565 runs in 2023 Jonny Bairstow (England) - 532 runs in 2019 Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 474 runs in 2019 Ben Stokes (England) - 485 runs in 2019 Rahul Dravid (India) - 461 runs in 1999

