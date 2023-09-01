India vs Pakistan: What happened when arch-rivals last faced in ODI cricket?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan last faced each other in ODIs in World Cup 2019

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other on September 2 in the ongoing Asia Cup. Both teams are in Group A alongside Nepal and all eyes are on this IND vs PAK encounter that is scheduled to be played in Pallekele. This is the first time India and Pakistan will lock horns in the ODI format since 2019 World Cup. The two teams faced each other in the T20 format multiple times during this period with two T20 World Cups taking place in 2021 and 2022. However, the ODI fever is back and we might see them play against each other potentially five times by November 19 if they make it to the final of Asia Cup and semi-final/final of World Cup.

The two teams faced off at thew Old Trafford in Manchester in 2019 World Cup on June 16. Pakistan opted to field after winning the toss only for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to pummel runs at will. The ball didn't move much upfront as the opening duo took on the likes of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz. Rohit went on to slam a brilliant century as he looked unperturbed right through his stay in the middle while Rahul scored a valiant 57 before getting out.

The opening partnership of 136 runs was broken only in 24th over by Wahab getting Rahul but that only invited more trouble for Pakistan with then skipper Virat Kohli coming out to bat in the middle. He slammed a brilliant 77 while Rohit smashed 140 runs off just 113 balls. Hardik Pandya was promoted up the order to accumulate quick runs in the death overs but India didn't the desired finishing kick and even then, they managed to post 336 runs on the board after 50 overs.

In response, India lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar to an unfortunate injury but Vijay Shankar filled in well to nip out Imam-ul-Haq early. A century partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam followed. While the run-rate wasn't up to the mark, the partnership was growing in confidence threatening to get close to India's score. But Kuldeep Yadav produced a beauty to castle Babar and that triggered a sensational Pakistan collapse. From 117/1, Pakistan were reduced to 129/5 in three overs thanks with Hardik Pandya also being amongst wickets apart from the chinaman Kuldeep.

The collapse made the result of the inconsequential and with rain also intervening, the target was later adjusted to 302 runs in 40 overs for Pakistan. They were never going to get there and eventually could only muster 212 runs for the loss of six wickets losing the game by 89 runs. Rohit Sharma was awarded the player of the match award for his exceptional century.

Latest Cricket News