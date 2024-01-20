WATCH: Spectator rocks in SA20 finishing back-to-back 2 beer glasses on live TV, leaves commentators in shock

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The spectator stunned the commentators and her family members with an unconditional beer challenge on live TV during the SA20 match

SA20 has proved to be the T20 franchise league, which Cricket South Africa had hoped for the previous two to be, which failed to take off well and the board, the players, the fans and the viewers worldwide are reaping rewards for their patience. If the first season was magnificent, the second season of the SA20 is proving to be even more special with packed crowds, record viewership and exciting games. The fan-engagement activity of R 2 million for a one-handed crowd catch has done the trick with the fans and the spectators are more involved in the game than ever.

Since the fans are alert, expecting the ball to come at them at any point of match, they are also eager to come on camera. One of the most legendary and hilarious incidents was produced on camera on Friday, January 19 during the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals game when a girl in the crowd noticed herself on the big screen with camera on her and the world watching.

She was holding the beer glass in her hand when the commentators were talking about the sponsor in the 15th over of the Royals' innings. As soon as she saw herself on screen, she couldn't; believe it and to get all he attention on herself, she decided to gulp down the whole glass in one breath. Kevin Pietersen called the spectator 'a legend' and couldn't believe that she actually did that.

However, this was just the start and the commentators and the viewers were in for even more shock. Olly Stone delivered the first delivery of the over and the camera panned onto her once again. This time she acknowledged and celebrated what she just did and then repeated the same thing, this time taking the quarter-drunk beer by her dad and gulped another one in no time.

Her family members, the fans around her and the commentators were stunned as to what they actually witnessed just then. Here's the whole video. Watch:

As far as the match is concerned, Paarl Royals after a brilliant start with the bat, lost their way around in the middle overs and could only post a 172-run score which the Cape Town side chased down in just 16.5 overs with Ryan Richleton, the player for the Men in Blue in the tournament, who smashed an unbeaten 94 off just 52 balls while riding his luck. This was Royals' first defeat and the second win for MI Cape Town.