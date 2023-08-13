WATCH: Snake appears yet again in Lanka Premier League; pacer Isuru Udana gets scared in a viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Isuru Udana got scared by a snake during an LPL game

It seems like the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has become really dear to the snakes as a second incident came to light of the reptile interrupting the live match and for the third time in the season overall. After making an appearance during the Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura during the second game of the season, the snake appeared at the R Premadas Stadium during the game between B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings.

The incident happened during the second innings when the Kandy outfit was fielding. Pacer Isuru Udana was coming neat the outfield after bowling and was adjusting his field. The video shows the snake crawling on the ground and Udana got mighty close to it. As soon as he saw the snake, he got scared and moved sideways.

The video has gone viral on the internet. Many have expressed security concerns because of the repeated appearance of snakes on the field since a marquee tournament like the Asia Cup will be hosted at this very venue in three weeks' time as six games will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Watch the video here:

B-Love Kandy won a thriller by 8 runs against the Kings and became the second team after Dambulla Aura to qualify for the playoffs. Kandy notched up their fourth win of the tournament and Udana played a small part in defending the 178-run score with the big wicket of David Miller. Angelo Mathews was the star with the ball as he cleaned up Kings' top order taking three wickets in the first five overs of the innings. Shoaib Malik with a fighting fifty and skipper Thisara Perera with a quickfire 36 helped their side get close but eventually fell short of the target.

Kings need to win their final league stage match to confirm their qualification however, by getting out for 89 against the Galle Titans, they didn't help themselves one bit.

Latest Cricket News