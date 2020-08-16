Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni for 'memories' with two throwback videos

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a throwback video comprising two clips to show "the mutual trust, respect and understanding" he shares with former skipper MS Dhoni while thanking him for those moments. Kohli's video, his third tribute to the legendary Indian captain and wicketkeeper, came a day after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket hence drawing curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long career.

"Thank you for these moments skip. I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today," he wrote on Twitter as he shared the video comprising two clips from 2014 and 2016 World T20.

"The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments....," added Kohli.

It was during the World Twenty20 semi-final against South Africa. The scores were tied and Dhoni was on strike, but the then captain played a defensive shot that left Kohli baffled. Dhoni only responded with a smile and changed strike at the end of the over with the score still tied. Kohli comfortably sealed the win with a boundary in the first ball of the final over.

Later, in the post-match presentation, Kohli, while receiving the Player of the Match award, said, "Yes, he gave me the chance (to score the winning runs). I told him, `You finish it off`But he said, `What else can I give you? You`ve batted well in this match. This is my gift`.

"The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another...," wrote Kohli.

In the second game, India were up against Australia in the 2016 World T20. Dhoni and Kohli successfully completed the chase of 161 with the latter putting up a match-winning performance of 51-ball 82. Recalling the game three years later, Kohli had tweeted, "This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni.”

Earlier on Sunday, BCCI had shared a minute-long video of Kohli where he expressed his gratitude for the "friendship and belief" that he got from the veteran cricketer.

