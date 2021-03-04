IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's Team India greatest of all time in our cricket history, says Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : BCCI Indian skipper Virat Kohli (second from left) celebrates a fall of England wicket with wicket-taker Axar Patel (far right) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Indian cricket team has continued its bullish form into the home season with a dominant display on the opening day of India vs England fourth Test in Ahmedabad when hosts' spinners bundled out the Englishmen for just 205 in the first innings.

The commanding performance comes right after Virat Kohli and Co. took a 2-1 lead in the series despite losing the opening Test, which only paid testimony to their efforts Down Under not so long ago; decimating Aussies 2-1 at their own den in a closely fought series.

Such consistency at the top level has certainly buoyed Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who went on to call this Kohli-led team as good as Steve Waugh's Australia of the 90's.

“It certainly is, look at the way they are consistently, regularly, winning matches and therefore. You know with Steve Waugh’s team in the 90s. Then you look at West Indies team’s dominance under Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards and Brian Lara sort of for a few years. So when you have a team which is as good as West Indies and Australia in its history perhaps. In 1970s through 1980s also there were teams that won consistently. This team has won everywhere,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He further added that this is also the greatest team in Indian cricket history.

“In Australia, this time around, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne all were there. I think it’s raised the bar considerably. So clearly, yes. This Indian team, when you look at the history of Indian cricket, this Indian team would be the best of them all,” he added.