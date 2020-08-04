Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli supported me, MS Dhoni did as much as he could: Yuvraj Singh on his last comeback in Team India

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opened up on his last stint with Team India in 2017. Yuvraj, who was the hero of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 WC triumph, played his last match against West Indies in 2017. In the same year, the southpaw made his much-hyped comeback in the Indian team with his career-best score of 150 in the ODI series against England.

Yuvraj was called back in the 50-overs squad after more than 3 years and in the second match, he proved his worth with 150- run knock in Cuttack. The southpaw revealed that skipper Virat Kohli supported him when he made the comeback in 2017, but it was MS Dhoni who showed him the correct picture regarding his future in the team.

“When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn’t have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you,” Yuvraj told News18. “He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could.”

Yuvraj was also the part of India's 2017 Champions Trophy squad, where the Asian giants suffered heartbreak defeat in the finals by arch-rivals Pakistan. The 38-year-old didn't have a good outing in London as he managed to get past 50+ score only single time in the tournament, which was against Pakistan in the group stage clash - 53.

The veteran cricketer also revealed that Dhoni had a lot of confidence till 2011 World Cup, but things changed when he made his comeback after recovering from cancer.

“Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that ‘you are my main player’,” Yuvraj said. “But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can’t really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.

“So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can’t justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs,” Yuvraj said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage