'Very happy to see him grow': Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach delighted after youngster smashes Test ton on debut

Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant ton on his Test debut

India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is the talk of the town currently thanks to his brilliant century in the ongoing Test match against West Indies on debut. He became the 17th Indian player to score a century in the very first game in red-ball cricket. Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh is someone who has followed the youngster closely right from his early days and he is delighted to see the way his student has grown.

Jwala also revealed that he had a feeling about Yashasvi Jaiswal starting his international career on a good note. The left-handed opener is yet to get dismissed in the first Test and has already scored 143 runs off 350 deliveries with 14 fours to his name.

"I am happy to see him grow. I had some feeling that he would start well. He has spent four good seasons in the IPL and also in domestic cricket. He has played most of the world-class bowlers under a lot of pressure, especially in the IPL," Jwala said while speaking to PTI. He also pointed out that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a fair idea about playing quality bowlers at the highest level of the sport having played in the Indian Premier League for quite some time now.

"He has the idea about playing with top quality bowlers. As a player, it is important to have the habit of making runs. As a coach I always teach my players to see the ball and not the bowler, and try to react to the ball well. There will always be nine fielders, whatever match you play, whether it's T20 or one-day or Test. As a batter, you need to be in the present and face each and every ball on merit and believe in your ability. I am glad that Yashasvi is able to do this on the ground and is proving me right," the coach further added.

As far as Jaiswal is concerned, he also became the fourth Mumbai on the trot to score a Test century on debut. Before him, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer had crossed the three-figure mark in their debut Test.

