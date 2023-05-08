Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after RR vs SRH game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday in the last-ball thriller. Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips were the heroes for SRH as they chased down a 200+ score for the first time ever. With this win, SRH climbed to ninth position in the points table and moreover, stayed alive in the competition. Along with them Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also at 8 points and one more loss will more or less end their hopes of making it to the top four.

Despite the loss, the Royals are at the fourth position with 10 points from 11 games. They can now reach only 16 points and most probably, won't be able to make it to top two and are in a must-win situation even to make it to the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings closely follow RR at 5th, 6th and 7th places respectively and have an extra game in their hand as well.

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, with 16 and 13 points respectively, are sitting pretty at the top two positions in the points table. Lucknow Super Giants have also slipped up in the second half with 11 points in 11 matches so far and cannot afford to slip up further.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 11 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.951 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.409 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.388 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.209 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.454 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.103 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.529 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis became the first batter in IPL 2023 to cross the 500-run mark with 511 runs to his name in 10 matches so far and he continues to don the Orange Cap. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 477 runs in 11 matches making it to number two in the race for the orange cap in IPL 2023. Shubman Gill, Devon Conway and Virat Kohli follow closely to complete the top five list.

Who has the Purple Cap?

With the ball, wrist spinners are ruling the roost in the top 5 wicket-takers of the season. But Mohammed Shami is at the top with 19 wickets while Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande have also accounted for as many wickets. Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal have picked up 17 wickets each to complete the top five list.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 511 runs (10 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 477 Runs (11 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 469 Runs (11 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 458 Runs (11 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 419 runs (10 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (11 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (10 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 17 wickets (11 matches)

