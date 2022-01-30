Under-19 World Cup 2022: India beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets, to meet Australia in semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BCCI Yash Dhull and Co. celebrating a wicket in IND U19 vs BAN U19 Quarter-Final game during Under-19 World Cup 2022 in Antigua

India's Kaushal Tambe (11*) finished off in style with a six to get the 'Boys in Blue' a convincing five-wicket win against Bangladesh in the second quarter-final of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022 here at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. As India emerged victorious against the Tigers on Sunday, Yash Dhull and Co. will now meet Australia in the second semifinal of the high-octane tournament on February 2, Wednesday.

Much to the expectations, IND U19 vs BAN U19 game turned out to be a low scoring match on a turf that had a plenty to offer for the bowlers.

India righteously encashed on their decision to bowl after winning the toss as they staggered Bangladesh for just 111 runs. The bowling friendly-deck laden with the green cover and moisture absorbed in it was exploited well by the Indian bowlers. Right from the start, India's pace duo comprising Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar kept Bangladesh under the pump who were reeling at 20 runs with the loss of three wickets in the powerplay. While the left arm quick- Ravi Kumar alone jolted Bangladesh's top three batsmen for a few runs, Vicky Ostwal's two wickets combined with overall economic bowling enabled India bundle Bangladesh for 111 runs.



Not much can be talked about Bangladesh's performance with the willow who were badly struggling until SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) jammed a 50-run partnership to bring the Tigers out of the choppy waters. Barring Aich Mollah (17), SM Meherob and Ashiqur Zaman the rest of Bangladesh's batters departed in single digit scores.

Chasing 112 runs, India weren't even off the mark and lost their opener Harnoor Singh (0) for a duck. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and the vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (26) then steadied India's ship with a 70-run partnership between them before Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol came firing on all cylinders to jolt the Indian side. Besides getting the breakthrough, Mondol claimed four wickets and removed Angkrish, Rasheed, Siddarth Yadav (6) & Raj Bawa (0).

Just when India suffered some turbulence in the middle overs, skipper Yash Dhull (20*) stood tall. With thin support from the other end, Dhull along with Kaushal Tambe managed to get India across the finising line with a victory.