'The finisher is here' - Fans react as Rinku Singh makes his international debut in 1st T20I vs Ireland

Rinku Singh is set for his much-awaited international debut in the first T20I match against Ireland on Friday, August 18. The young batter from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh took the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) by storm and now is ready to showcase his potential on the international stage.

The returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and decided to bowl first at Dublin's The Village. When asked about new faces, the star speedster took Rinku and Prasidh Krishna's names and also revealed that he instructed both debutants to enjoy the game.

Rinku, 25, has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket but came under the limelight for the first time for his remarkable performances with the bat in IPL 2023. He displayed his impressive finishing skills by smashing five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to win the almost-lost game for Kolkata Knight Riders.

He managed to scorch 474 runs in 14 IPL 2023 innings at a strike rate of 149.25 with four fifties. Rinku remained unbeaten on four occasions to finish the games for KKR and also recorded 29 sixes throughout the season.

Fans were disappointed when his name was missing from India's T20I team for the recently lost West Indies series. But now Rinku's name is trending on Twitter as fans are clearly happy about the youngster's entry into international cricket. Fans are wishing the best for Rinku and also highlighted his finishing skills

Fans' reaction to Rinku Singh's debut:

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi

