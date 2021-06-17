Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI 'Ready for the Ultimate Test': Team India poses for group picture ahead of WTC Final against New Zealand

Team India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship between June 18-22 in Southampton, and the 15-member squad posed for a group picture on the eve of the game.

The Virat Kohli-led side topped the group stage of the tournament, while New Zealand finished second to qualify for the final.

The Indian captain shared the picture on his official social media profile.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who played a central role in the side's Test series victories against Australia and England earlier this year, wrote, "Ready for the Ultimate Test" as he shared the picture.

While New Zealand enter the final after winning the two-Test series against England earlier this month, India last played a Test match in March.

Kohli's men reached the United Kingdom on June 2 and took part in a three-day intra-squad match to prepare for the game.

Here is India's squad for the WTC Final:

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (v/c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Wriddhiman Saha.