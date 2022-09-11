T20 World Cup Squad: Who will get nod Down Under, Indian selectors face tough task with deadline approaching

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

The deadline for the final squad announcement for the T20 World Cup is fast approaching as the Indian selectors are set to take some harsh and surprising decisions. While the heart will be in the mouth for the likes of Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar, it is expected that the major core of the Asia Cup squad will board the flights to Australia for the T20 World Cup. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will tussle for a place in the 15-member squad, so it will be interesting who gets the nod for the bouncy pitches in Australia.

No changes in Top Order

Despite a mix Asia Cup 2022, the selectors won't be making any major overhauls to the top order as the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul will continue to lead the side. There has been a muted conversation that selectors are not happy with Rahul, with both his performance and fitness issues being a stumbling block.

Image Source : GETTYKL Rahul

However, Rahul’s fifty against Afghanistan should be good enough to indicate to the selectors that he has put behind his concerns. Rohit will continue to lead the side while Virat should be reinstated at No. 3 despite his heroics in the last match.

“I am not entirely convinced with the top order of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, but the management has no option but to play them. They have been constantly playing for the team and will be part of the Playing XI,” former T20 World Cup winner RP Singh quoted in an exclusive chat with India TV.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the middle-order

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will continue to feature for the team, while the management will have to decide whom to keep as a back-up. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to miss out while Deepak Hooda should serve as a good backup option.

It will be a toss-up between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper spot, with the latter most likely to feature as the first choice.

Who will get the nod in bowling department?

The most anticipated debate that has surrounded the selection is the bowler’s choice and who will make the 15-member squad. As things stand, if Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be fit he will board the flight Down Under. He will likely be joined by Deepak Chahar, while the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will be ever-present.

Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel will also have a close contest, but with the bounce offered in Australia, it is the former who is expected to get a chance. Ravindra Jadeja’s injury has opened the gates for Axar Patel while Yuzvendra Chahal should feature in the squad.

Latest Cricket News