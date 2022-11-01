T20 World Cup 2022: Over 90,293 at Melbourne Cricket Ground unite for Indian National Anthem | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian fans at the MCG unite for National Anthem

T20 World Cup 2022: It is a no-brainer that cricket is a religion in India and it unites the nation like nothing else does. It was a fanfare when India clashed with Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground. The men in blue playing the boys in green is always a special occasion and somehow invokes a sense of pride & patriotism in cricket fans. Due to political conflicts, India doesn't play Pakistan that often except for ICC (International Cricket Council) ICC events and the Asia Cup.

In the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets, but this was payback time. All of us saw how emotional Rohit Sharma was when the Indian National Anthem ended. He could feel the pride, the euphoria, the joy of representing the country and leading his troops on the biggest stage of them all, the stage of the T20 World Cup. It was not only Rohit Sharma who was singing the national, anthem that day but it was also a crowd of over 90,000 people who joined him and shared the moment. Recently, a video has been doing the rounds of social media where Indian fans are singing the Indian National Anthem. Even if you watch it on your screens, it is almost given that it is enough to give you goosebumps.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In one of the greatest T20 matches ever played, the Rohit Sharma-led team India etched ahead of arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 4 wickets as they settled scores with them. Former India captain Virat Kohli played one blinder of an innings as he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat that left Babar Azam and his team flabbergasted. The Indian team is one of the strongest contenders to win the trophy and they now take on Bangladesh on November 2, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval.

