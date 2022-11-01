MASSIVE REVEAL: Chetan Sharma, chief selector of Indian cricket team drops truth bombs about Jasprit Bumrah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chetan Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, announced their squad for the Bangladesh and New Zealand tours. Ravindra Jadeja makes his return to the side whereas it was Jasprit Bumrah who was on no show in all the squads announced. The men in blue ahead of the all-important T20 world Cup faced a major setback, that too in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. Ravindra Jadeja was already injured but Bumrah's injury at the last moment raised severe questions about the team management and India's death bowling department.

The team management, the medical staff of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) came under severe criticism following Bumrah's injury update. India's hopes were dented to some extent with their spearhead being ruled out, but they certainly had no other option but to leave Bumrah out. Now chief selector Chetan Sharma has reacted to the Jasprit Bumrah injury ahead and has spilled out some crucial pointers.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tour, Hardik to lead in NZ, Rohit-Kohli rested

Chetan Sharma said:

ALSO READ | Head coach Dravid addresses KL Rahul & DK conundrum; big changes expected?

The Indian speedster sustained a severe back injury when India were touring England. This injury kept Bumrah on the sidelines, he missed the Asia Cup that was played in August-September. India crashed out of the tournament owing to issues related to their death bowling department. Jasprit Bumrah somehow made a comeback when Australia was touring India, but his injury aggravated which led to him being ruled out of the World Cup. Mohammad Shami who was a traveling reserve was drafted in the side and to India's respite, he has been going well for team India

Latest Cricket News