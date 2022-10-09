T20 World Cup 2022: Important to set our game plan in Australia- Suryakumar Yadav in first net session

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: With the T20 World Cup a week away from now, the Indian team has started practising in Australia for the tournament. The Indian team attended their first net session and several players were seen in action during it. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav also attended his first net session and has opened up on the playing conditions in Australia.

BCCI on Sunday shared a video where Suryakumar Yadav can be seen practising and also giving his piece of words on it. "I was really looking to come here and attend the first practice session. Was looking to go on the ground, have a walk, and feel how it's like in Australia. The first net session was amazing, just wanted to see what the pace of the wicket is and what the bounce is," Yadav said.

The middle-order batter said that there is excitement to play in the world cup in Australia but it is also important to follow the process. Yadav also emphasised it is necessary to have a game plan set for the marquee event as the grounds are big in Australia.

"Looking at the bounce and pace of the pitch and also at the bigger dimensions of the Australian grounds, we are trying to get our game plan ready. It is important to do that," Yadav added. In the Video, Yadav is seen hitting the balls. The 32-year-old has been a vital cog in India's batting line-up and has been a player who can take things away from the opposition with his counterattack approach. He has been brilliant in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Other star Indian players were also seen training ahead of the World Cup. Recently a video surfaced on social media where former skipper Virat Kohli and opening batter KL Rahul were seen training in the nets as India prepares for the fabled T20 World Cup.

The men in blue will play two warm-up games in Brisbane, one each against Australia and New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led team will then head to Melbourne where they will play their opening match against Pakistan on October 23

