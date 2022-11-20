Here's list of records Suryakumar Yadav broke on his way to 2nd T20I century

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form and scored a brilliant century in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

In the match, Surya scored an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls in this innings played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui which included 11 boundaries and seven maximums. He guided India to a score of 191 runs.

With the record-breaking second ton, Suryakumar registered several milestones in his name.

The fourth-highest score for India:

Suryakumar Yadav's score of 111 runs in T20 International is the fourth-highest score for India. In the list, while the third-best score is also registered by Suryakumar, Virat Kohli is on top.

Let's see the complete list: -

122*(61) - Virat vs Afghanistan, Dubai 2022

118(43) - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore 2017

117(55) - Suryakumar Yadav vs England, Nottingham 2022

111*(51) - Suryakumar Yadav v New Zealand, Mount Maunganui 2022

111*(61) - Rohit Sharma vs West Indies, Lucknow 2018

Surya also made it to the list of Indians with more than one T20I century.

Following is the list -

Rohit Sharma - 4 (106, 118, 100*, 111*)

Suryakumar Yadav - 2 (117, 111*)

KL Rahul - 2 (110*, 101*)

Apart from this, Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, and Virat Kohli have scored centuries in this format once each.

This is the fourth century for India in T20 International this year, out of which only Surya has done so twice.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the previous 5 T20I innings -

IND vs NZ - 111 runs (20 November 2022)

IND vs ENG - 14 runs (10 November 2022)

IND vs ZIM - 61 runs (6 November 2022)

IND vs BAN - 30 runs (2 November 2022)

IND vs SA - 68 runs (30 October 2022)

Suryakumar Yadav's strike rate in the match was more than double the strike-rates of the rest of the Indian batters as well as the New Zealand batters:

Surya: 217.65 (111 off 51)

Rest of India's batters: 100.00 (69 off 69)

NZ batters: 104.42 (118 off 113)

"The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It's a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well," Player of the match, Surya said.

