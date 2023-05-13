Suryakumar Yadav ends 9-year drought for Mumbai Indians, creates multiple records in MI vs GT

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav

It was a day of records for Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians as he slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continuing his purple patch over the last few matches. Surya's knock of unbeaten 103 helped MI post a mammoth total of 218 runs after being invited to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. He broke multiple records during his sensational outing with the bat and also entered the Orange Cap race. He is at the third place in the highest run-getters list of IPL 2023 with 479 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 190.84.

Here's a list of records Suryakumar Yadav created with his maiden IPL century:

1 - Suryakumar Yadav ended a nine-year drought for MI in terms of scoring a century. Lendl Simmons was the last centurion for the five-time champions and he had reached the three-figure mark in 2014.

3 - Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 103-run knock is the third highest individual score for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL.

4 - Surya has now hit four centuries in his T20 career - 3 in T20Is and 1 in IPL. Interestingly, all his tons have come in less than 50 balls. Only Chris Gayle has scored four or more T20 hundreds in less than 50 balls.

5 - Suryakumar Yadav is the fifth centurion for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL.

1 - Suryakumar Yadav has the best strike rate of 190.83 this season among players who have scored more than 150 runs. He has scored 479 runs so far in 12 innings at the said strike rate.

1 - Surya also became the first ever batter to score a century against Gujarat Titans in IPL.

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar Yadav termed his ton vs GT as one of the best in his T20 career. "Whenever I get runs I think the team should win, most importantly we batted first today and said that we would keep the same tempo when you are chasing 200-220. There was a lot of dew on the ground, it was there from the 7-8th over and I knew what shots to play, I was not thinking about hitting straight, I had two shots in the mind - one over fine leg and one over third man. There is lots and lots of practice before the game, so when I come into the game I am very clear and just go express myself," he said.

Latest Cricket News