SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 SRH vs RR Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for SRH vs RR, 7:30 PM in India.

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 on IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight losses.

For both sides, their batting has been concerned and RR will be hoping that Sanju Samson won't be the only one firing runs for the team while SRH, on the other hand, will like to see the likes of captain Kane Williamson and David Warner to be among runs and may rotate players with nothing to lose.

As both the sides meet in Dubai, let's take a look at the Predicted XI and Dream11 Predictions for SRH vs RR:

Predicted XI

SRH Kane Williamson (captain), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith, Basil Thampi

RR Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha)

Both Sanju Samson and Wriddhiman Saha find place in our fantasy XI as with the wickets slowing down, in-form openers have a big role to play and the duo has been among runs for their respective sides recently.

Batsman (Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror)

Yashashvi Jaiswal failed to score in the team's loss against Delhi Capitals but the player did score a 49 in the PBKS game earlier. Middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror showed his versatility over the last two matches when he scored a quickfire 17-ball 43 vs PBKS when team needed him to score fast while adopting a cautious approach in a 24-ball 19 innings against Delhi Capitals after top-order collapse.

All-Rounder (Jason Holder, Abdul Samad)

Jason Holder put up an all-round show against DC in a losing cause on Saturday night. The former West Indies captain scored an unbeaten 47 before picking three wickets. Abdul Samad has proved himself important as well with his swashbuckling ability down the order and ability to chip in with the ball when SRH skipper looks for option.

Bowlers (Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya)

Among RR bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya stamped their authority on slowing UAE pitches with their slow ball variations. Bhuvneswar Kumar and Rashid Khan also find space in the XI on the basis of merit as they are SRH's main strike bowlers.

PITCH REPORT

Unlike Abu Dhabi and Sharjah surfaces, where bowling slow was the trick, the Dubai Cricket Stadium has a sporting wicket with quick bowlers getting help during the powerplay. Batsmen will have to take the traditional approach of spending time on the wicket before rolling up their sleeves.

WEATHER UPDATES

There won't be a change in the conditions for the players with the mercury rising as high as 40 to 42 degrees celsius with no chances of rain.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs RR Match 40 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.