South Africa pull off stunning 3-2 series win to maintain their unbeaten streak against Australia

South Africa maintained their winning streak in the ODI series at home as they pulled off a stunning 122-run win in the fifth ODI match to seal the five-match series. The young bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen shone with both bat and ball to help South Africa maintain their series-win record in ODIs at home. Quinton de Kock, playing in the last ODI game, scored 29 runs and stunned the crowd with a sensational catch to be remembered for.

After losing the opening two matches, South Africa made a brilliant comeback by winning the remaining three games and all came by over 100 runs. In the latest clash at Johannesburg's The Wanderers Stadium, South Africa scored 315 for 9 while batting first with Aiden Markram smashing 93 runs off 87 balls. Australia started well with Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne adding quick 90 runs for the third wicket but Jansen's five for 39 spells ended their innings' on just 193 runs.

South Africa last suffered a series defeat at home against Australia in 2011. Their latest win against the top team Australia highlights their impressive preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 where they face Sri Lanka in their opening game on October 7.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Tim David, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

