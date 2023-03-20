Shane Watson dismisses MS Dhoni's IPL retirement rumours; makes massive future claims

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shane Watson, MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is on his swan song. There is no doubt about it. Last year, he handed over CSK's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja but came back as skipper midway through the season owing to the team's poor performance.

The wheels were set in motion last season and come the 2023 season, the ride may finally come to a standstill. This is also a popular opinion. From fans to experts, everyone feels that this IPL will be Dhoni's last. Shane Watson, however, is of a different opinion as he feels that MS can still go at it for another three to four years considering his fitness and overall game.

“I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well,” Watson told ANI.

Watson further went on to say that Dhoni's leadership is one of the main reasons why the franchise is as successful as it is. “His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful,” he further said.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 and is just behind Mumbai Indians' all-time record of five title wins.

Dhoni At Number 4 in 2023?

With all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, and Mitchell Santner in their line-up, this team can give any and every team a run for their money. One thing, however, that we might see this time around is MS Dhoni batting up the order. Ben Stokes, Jadeja, Dube, Santner and Chahar will be the batters the franchise will be betting on the finish things off, with Dhoni expected to play a slightly different role at number 4. Here is how the team is shaping up.

CSK Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

