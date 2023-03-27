Sanju Samson earns maiden BCCI Annual Contract; Here are others who got in first time

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, after all these years of being in and out of the Indian team, is now finally a centrally contracted BCCI player. The board revealed the annual list and there were several changes that one could notice.

Apart from Sanju Samson - Deepak Hooda, KS Bharat and Arshdeep Singh also earned their maiden contracts. All of them have been placed in the Grade C Category and will earn a remuneration of INR 1 crore.

Another thing to notice here is the retention of Shikhar Dhawan. He doesn't play Tests or T20Is, and as far as ODIs are concerned, he in no longer even part of the squad, but he is still a contracted player and that should come as good news for Gabbar's fans.

We have attached below BCCI's latest contract list and also the one that came out the year before. Have a look.

BCCI Annual Contract List - 2022/23

BCCI Annual Contract List - 2021/22

