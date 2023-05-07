RR vs SRH: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chahal in action

Rajasthan Royals came face to face with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. In the game, Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-wicket haul and topped the list of players to take most wickets in the history of the tournament. He became the joint highest wicket-taker with Dwayne Bravo.

In the match, Chahal picked 4 wickets and conceded 29 runs in the 4 overs bowled, at an economy rate of 7.20. He scalped crucial wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram.

Here's list of players to take most wickets in the history of IPL:

DJ Bravo - 183 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal - 183 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 174 wickets

Amit Mishra - 172 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 171 wickets

The match which was played at RR's homeground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur took a thrilling turn when Glenn Phillips smashed 25 runs off just 7 balls and guided the team closer to the victory. SRH batters, then successfully chased 17 runs of the last over to register win by 4 wickets.

After the match, RR have retained their fourth position on the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, SRH have jumped to the ninth position with 8 points in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Nataraja

