RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer loss in high-voltage match

The 24th match of IPL 2023 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Coming to bat first, the Chennai batters gave RCB a target of 227 runs to win, which RCB could not chase and lost the match by 8 runs.

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli got out after scoring only 6 runs. He was followed by Mahipal Lomror. After the fall of 2 wickets, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stabilized the innings as they smashed boundaries all over the ground. Faf du Plessis scored 62 runs and, Maxwell got out after scoring 76 runs. After the dismissal of both these players, RCB's batting got scattered. Dinesh Karthik scored 28 runs and Impact player Suyash Prabhudesai contributed 19 runs. Shahbaz Ahmad, on the other hand, was able to score only 12 runs.

Tushar Deshpande of Chennai Super Kings took 3 wickets. Akash Singh dismissed Virat Kohli. Matisha Pathirana took 2 wickets and Moeen Ali got a wicket.

RCB's team needed 18 runs in the last over. Matisha Pathirana bowled an impressive over as he conceded 10 runs in the over and also got the wicket of Suyash Prabhudesai on the last ball.

The Chennai Super Kings team did not have a good start. When Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the pavilion after scoring just 3 runs. After this, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane registered a good partnership. Rahane got out after scoring 37 runs off 20 balls. Then Shivam Dube played an innings of 52 runs off 27 balls. Devon Conway could not complete his century but he scored 83 runs off 45 balls. Ambati Rayudu contributed 14 runs. All the batters guided CSK to a total of 226 runs.

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

