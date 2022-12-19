Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test against Bangladesh- Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test vs Bangladesh?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: In not so good news for the Indian fans, India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh. The Indian team was led by KL Rahul in the opening Test in Chattogram after Sharma could not take part in the match due to an injury.

Rohit Sharma had sustained a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh while fielding and the 35-year-old missed the 3rd ODI as well. Sharma returned to Mumbai for specialist consultation. Earlier, there were reports that Sharma went for rehabilitation and was on road to recover ahead of the second Test. But now media reports state that Sharma's thumb has not fully healed and he will sit out from the Dhaka Test. Despite not being completely fit, Sharma can bat but the worry is about the fielding. Reports state that the team management and medical team do not want to risk the Indian skipper as he can get injured if the ball hits his thumb during fielding. Also as a few important tasks are coming ahead, team management wants to keep the Indian skipper completely fit.

After India won the first Test, KL Rahul was asked about Sharma's availability for the final test. Rahul stated, "We may be able to know about Rohit in the next day or two. Even, I am not aware of it."

