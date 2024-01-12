IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma opens on run-out dismissal following bizarre miscommunication with Shubman Gill

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's T20I return was cut short in his first 20-over match after 14 months as the Indian captain suffered a run-out dismissal on the second ball of India's innings. Rohit and his opening partner Shubman Gill were involved in a bizarre miscommunication with the former getting run out for a duck. However, his dismissal did not affect India much as the Men in Blue cruised to a six-wicket win.

The Rohit run-out happened on the second ball of India's chase of 159. The Indian skipper came down the track and hit the ball towards mid-off, where Ibrahim Zadran dived to make a stop. Rohit set off for a run but Gill did not move much from his crease as he was looking at the ball and not at his partner. Both the batters were caught at the same end with Gill returning to his crease while Rohit stranded out when Gurbaz broke the stumps at the batter's end to dismiss the Indian skipper.

A fuming Rohit was seen giving a mouthful to the youngster before walking off. Notably, after the win, the Indian captain has opened up on the run-out dismissal. "It was extremely cold. Now I am okay. When the ball hits the tip of the finger, it was sore. In the end, it was good. A lot of positives, we got a lot from this game, especially with the ball. Wasn't the easiest of conditions. Our spinners bowled really well and the seamers also did the job as well. These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings," Sharma said at the post-match press conference after India's win.

Notably, he praised the Player of the Match Shivam Dube and wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma for their part in the win. "Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us," he added.