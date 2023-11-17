Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Kane Williamson's all-time World Cup record in final

Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Kane Williamson's all-time World Cup record in final

Rohit Sharma has been in great form in the World Cup opening the innings for India. He boasts of a strike-rate of more than 133 in the powerplay overs as well. He has also scored a century against Afghanistan smashing 131 runs. But which record of Williamson can he break?

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2023 17:22 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson

India and Australia are all set to face each other in the final of World Cup 2023 on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are on a winning streak in this mega event with India winning all of their 10 matches while Australia have won their last 8 games.

It has been a record-breaking World Cup for some of the Indian players. Skipper Rohit Sharma has also broken quite a few records with his selfless batting upfront and has one more in his sight ahead of the final. He has so far amassed 550 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 124.15 with 28 sixes to his name. The opening batter needs only 29 runs to become the captain with most runs in a single World Cup edition.

Kane Williamson is on top of this list having smashed 578 runs in 2019 World Cup that was played in England. He had broken legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene's record who had scored 548 runs as captain of his team in World Cup 2007. In the same edition, Ricky Ponting had mustered 539 runs as Australia skipper while leading the team to glory eventually.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he has an excellent chance to be a part of history in the World Cup. Looking at the way Rohit Sharma is batting in this mega event, scoring 29 runs shouldn't be a big deal for him to sit atop of this list going past New Zealand captain Williamson.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS weather report: How does forecast look for World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19?

IND vs AUS weather report: How does forecast look for World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19?

'Talented young batsman': Chapter on Rohit Sharma's achievements in old school book goes viral

'Talented young batsman': Chapter on Rohit Sharma's achievements in old school book goes viral

Hardik Pandya set to be ruled out, Suryakumar Yadav to be named skipper for Australia T20Is - Report

Hardik Pandya set to be ruled out, Suryakumar Yadav to be named skipper for Australia T20Is - Report

Captains to score most runs in a single World Cup edition

Players Runs World Cup edition
Kane Williamson 578 2019
Rohit Sharma 550* 2023
Mahela Jayawardene 548 2007
Ricky Ponting 539 2007
Aaron Finch 507 2019
AB de Villiers 482 2015
Sourav Ganguly 465 2003
Kumar Sangakkara 465 2011

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News