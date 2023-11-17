Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Kane Williamson's all-time World Cup record in final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson

India and Australia are all set to face each other in the final of World Cup 2023 on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are on a winning streak in this mega event with India winning all of their 10 matches while Australia have won their last 8 games.

It has been a record-breaking World Cup for some of the Indian players. Skipper Rohit Sharma has also broken quite a few records with his selfless batting upfront and has one more in his sight ahead of the final. He has so far amassed 550 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 124.15 with 28 sixes to his name. The opening batter needs only 29 runs to become the captain with most runs in a single World Cup edition.

Kane Williamson is on top of this list having smashed 578 runs in 2019 World Cup that was played in England. He had broken legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene's record who had scored 548 runs as captain of his team in World Cup 2007. In the same edition, Ricky Ponting had mustered 539 runs as Australia skipper while leading the team to glory eventually.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he has an excellent chance to be a part of history in the World Cup. Looking at the way Rohit Sharma is batting in this mega event, scoring 29 runs shouldn't be a big deal for him to sit atop of this list going past New Zealand captain Williamson.

Captains to score most runs in a single World Cup edition

Players Runs World Cup edition Kane Williamson 578 2019 Rohit Sharma 550* 2023 Mahela Jayawardene 548 2007 Ricky Ponting 539 2007 Aaron Finch 507 2019 AB de Villiers 482 2015 Sourav Ganguly 465 2003 Kumar Sangakkara 465 2011

