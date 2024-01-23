Rinku Singh added to India A squad for 2nd four-day match against England Lions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rinku Singh.

India's budding finisher Rinku Singh has been added to the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Four-Day Test starting January 24. England Lions are currently touring India as a part of their three unofficial Test tour.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd unofficial Test match vs England Lions:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

More to follow....