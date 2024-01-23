Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
  5. Rinku Singh added to India A squad for 2nd four-day match against England Lions

Rinku Singh added to India A squad for 2nd four-day match against England Lions

The 26-year-old Rinku Singh has scored 3109 runs in 44 games at an average of 57.57 with the help of seven centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2024 9:12 IST
Rinku Singh
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rinku Singh.

India's budding finisher Rinku Singh has been added to the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Four-Day Test starting January 24. England Lions are currently touring India as a part of their three unofficial Test tour. 

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd unofficial Test match vs England Lions:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

More to follow....

