'Retired from...': MS Dhoni drops major hint on IPL future, knee condition post-surgery

Indian Legend MS Dhoni is among the most loved cricketers in the world. The fan craze for Dhoni is unparalleled as people eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of the former Indian captain anywhere they can. Grounds fill up to capacity when he takes the 22 yards despite it not being an International affair anymore. However, as numerous fans are hoping to watch their idol back in action, Dhoni has dropped a major hint on his IPL future and also on his knee injury.

Dhoni was recently seen attending an event in Bengaluru where spoke about his knee and hinted at his IPL future during an interview. The host asked a question from Dhoni addressing him with "As you have retired". On hearing this, the person sitting beside Dhoni interrupted and claimed that the iconic star has retired only from International cricket and not IPL. A smiling Dhoni agreed by saying "Yes" as the fans cheered for him. Dhoni smiled again and signalled towards the audience, calling them CSK fans.

He then opened up on his knee condition after surgery. "Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine," the 42-year-old said.

'I always wanted to be remembered as good human': Dhoni

The Indian Legend also detailed his opinion of being remembered as a good cricketer or a good human. "You know, right from the start, I was not into that people should remember me as a good cricketer. I always said, you know, I want to be remembered as a good human being. You know, and if you want to be a good human being, it's a process till you die," he added.

Dhoni recently led CSK to their record-levelling fifth IPL title. The Super Kings defeated the 2022 Champions Gujarat Titans in a humdinger of a contest to clinch their fifth crown. They have now come equal to Mumbai Indians. Many expected IPL 2023 to be Dhoni's swansong but the CSK star claimed he has not ruled out the possibility of playing for another season. "Circumstantially, it’s the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me is to say is thank you and retire. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to (see me) play one more season," Dhoni said after winning the IPL 2023 title

