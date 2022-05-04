RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Chennai vs Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Probable playing XI and Fantasy Tips for RCB vs CSK match

RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2022, Match No. 49

Wednesday, 7:30 PM

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dream 11 for CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell(C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel(VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukesh Choudhary

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 4th May

At what time does RCB vs CSK the 49th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs CSK the 49th of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super KIngs

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif