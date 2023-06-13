HKW vs IND A W: RCB Player's sensational performance hands India easy win in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India A Women team

HKW vs IND A W: The Indian Women's A team registered a cakewalk win over Hong Kong Women as RCB player Shreyanka Patil produced a sensational performance in the ongoing ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup. India A bowled out Hong Kong at a mere 34-run total before thumping the hosts by 9 wickets and 88 balls to go in the Group A clash at Mong Kok. Patil was the chief destructor with a jaw-dropping spell of 5 wickets for just 2 runs in her 3 overs.

The RCB star Patil came into bowl in the 9th over and scalped a wicket off the very first ball, sending Marina Lamplough back to the hut and ending the over as a maiden wicket. She bowled the second one in the 11th, taking three wickets in the over and giving just one run. The 20-year-old cleaned Ruchitha Venkatesh in her 3rd over to end her spell with brilliant figures.

Coming into the chase, the Indian A women gunned down the paltry total inside 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha being the top scorer. Captain Shweta Sehrawat began proceedings along with wicket-keeper Uma Chetry. Betty Chan produced the first wicket as she sent back Sehrawat in the 2nd over for 2 runs. Meanwhile, Trisha came in at third and the duo of Chetry and Trisha ensured India don't lose any further ground and go on to register a thumping win in their tournament opener.

India A are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and Hong Kong in the first edition of the ACC Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Whereas Group 2 features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, UAE and Malaysia. Each team plays three matches in the group stage and the top two meet in the semifinal of the tournament, followed by the summit clash to decide the winner.

Latest Cricket News