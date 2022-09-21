Ravi Shastri comes out all guns blazing; questions Team India's poor fielding

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shastri | File Photo

India succumbed to a four-wicket loss against Australia in the first T20I, and Ravi Shastri has come out all guns blazing regarding the team's performance.

Shastri said that the team is no match for top sides in the world as far as fielding is concerned and questioned the lack of brilliance and an X-factor.

"I find the youth missing here in this Indian team, and that's why the fielding is sloppy. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding-wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments."

Shastri then went on to say that because of poor fielding, the batting side needs to get those 15-20 extra runs.

"It means that as a batting side you have to get those 15-20 runs extra, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor," said Shastri.

Shastri further added that the team needs to up their game in terms of fielding if they want to beat the big sides in the mega-events.

"What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy, and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions."

IND vs AUS, 1st T20 - Match Report

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's audacious strokeplay helped India post a daunting 208 for six in the first T20 International against Australia. With his strike rate under the scanner, Rahul made a statement with a high-quality 55 off 35 balls before Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, including five sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav also played some breathtaking strokes in his 46 off 25 balls. After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply, Rahul and Suryakumar shared a 68-run stand off 42 balls. It was raining sixes when they were in the middle. Rahul's walk across the stumps to dispatch Josh Hazlewood over the cow corner made his intent clear before he whipped Cameron Green for a massive six over deep square leg.

Suryakumar's style of play is often awe-inspiring and the Mohali crowd got to see him at his lethal best. Out of his four sixes, his swat over fine leg off a good length ball from Cummins stood out. India was able to maintain their tempo in the middle overs as Suryakumar picked up leggie Adam Zampa for two successive sixes in the long on and deep midwicket.

Hardik then took over and pushed India past 200. He was quick to punish anything short from the pacers and his pick-up shot off Cummins in the 18th over was the highlight of his entertaining knock. He smashed three consecutive sixes off Green in the 20th over including a flat one in the mid-wicket region. The last five overs yielded 67 runs.

Chasing 209, Green got off Australia to a great start and reached his 50 in no time. Indian bowlers had no clue what hit them. Green ended his innings with 61 off 30 deliveries. India made a short-lived comeback where Green, Smith and Maxwell fell in quick succession. But after Inglis' dismissal, Wade and Tim David made sure no further damage was done until the win was within the grasp.

Chahal did dismiss Tim David in the end but it was all a little too late as Australia eventually won the match by 4 wickets. The teams will next meet in Nagpur on 23rd September.

