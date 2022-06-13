Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads, pitch

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squadsMumbai and Uttar Pradesh are set to lock horns in semifinal match of Ranji Trophy 2022 starting on Tuesday. Mumbai left behind Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh advanced by defeating Karnataka in the race of the title.
Know all details:
-
What are the dates?
14th June to 18th June
-
Where will the match take place?
The match is set to be played at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru
-
What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?
-
Where can you watch the match on TV?
-
Where can you watch the matches on TV?
-
Weather forecast
The temperature is expected to be between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius on the opening day of match.There is no probability of rain and the weather looks perfect for a match-day.
-
Probable XI
Probable XI for Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande
Probable XI for Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Jasmer Dhankhar, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Karan Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar
-
Full squads
Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw, Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel.
Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav, Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma.
-
Teams that will play the semifinals
Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai and, Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
-
Final Schedule