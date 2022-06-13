Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads, pitch

Follow us on Image Source : MCA Suved Parker of Mumbai makes 100 on his debut

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads

Know all details:

What are the dates?

Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are set to lock horns in semifinal match of Ranji Trophy 2022 starting on Tuesday. Mumbai left behind Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh advanced by defeating Karnataka in the race of the title.

14th June to 18th June

Where will the match take place?

The match is set to be played at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the match on TV?

The match will be telecasted across the Star Sports Network

Live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

Weather forecast

The temperature is expected to be between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius on the opening day of match.There is no probability of rain and the weather looks perfect for a match-day.

Probable XI

Probable XI for Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Probable XI for Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Jasmer Dhankhar, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Karan Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Full squads

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw, Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel.

Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav, Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma.

Teams that will play the semifinals

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai and, Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

Final Schedule

Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru