RR full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, full squad

Rajasthan Royals are a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Rajasthan and they play their home matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The team won the inaugural edition of the IPL under the captaincy of Shane Warne in 2008. This side was suspended from playing in 2016 and 2017, but they returned in the 2018 edition.

With failed attempts to clinch a playoff spot since 2019, RR have aimed to form a strong core in IPL 2022 auction. The Royals grabbed the spin-duo of Chahal-Ashwin and ex RCB player Devdutt Padikkal. All these purchases were less than Rs 10 crore.

Let's take a look at the complete squad of Royals

Retentions: Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)

Auction signings

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers:Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Karun Nair (1.40 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (0.20 Cr), Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr)

Bowlers: Trent Boult (8 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (10 Cr), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr), KC Kariappa (0.30 Cr), Navdeep Saini (2.60 Cr), Obed McCoy (0.75 Cr), Kuldeep Sen (0.20 Cr), Tejas Baroka (0.20 Cr), Kuldip Yadav (0.20 Cr), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr), Daryll Mitchell (0.75 Cr)

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.80 Cr), Anunay Singh (0.20 Cr), Shubham Garhwal (0.20 Cr), James Neesham (1.50 Cr)

Purse Remaining: 0.95 Cr

Squad strength: 24 (16 - Indian, 8 - overseas)