Rahul Dravid provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury and availability for T20 World Cup in Australia

Rahul Dravid, on the eve of the T20I between India and South Africa, provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury and his availability for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Officially, Bumrah has been ruled out from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA, and we are waiting for the official confirmation. So, as of now, officially he is only out of this series. Once we get some official confirmation, we'll be able to share that," mentioned Dravid.

Talking about the injury further, Dravid said he is waiting for an expert opinion and as a team, they are hoping for him to be back.

I haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. Till he is completely ruled out and I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches," Dravid added.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, Doctor Tomar, Senior Director and Unit Head, Department of Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, talked in depth about Bumrah's injury, his recovery timeline and much more.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

What is a stress fracture?

If there is more pressure on the ligament due to constant stress then it can get injured and due to this stress fracture can occur. Actually, the vertebrae in the collar are attached to the ligament. There are many thick ligaments in the lower back. If there is constant stress, it can lead to a stress fracture. Sometimes this problem also occurs due to not being fully developed since birth. Especially in players, due to the rapid bending forward and working out, the chances of this happening are high.

Is 100% recovery possible once a stress fracture occurs? How long does it take?

It takes a long time for a stress fracture to heal completely. Actually, it depends on the level of injury in the lower back. If there is a partial injury, it can be cured with rest, rehabilitation and physiotherapy. If the injury is in the entire area, then surgery is necessary to return to the field.

How long does it take to recover from a stress fracture?

If the injury is completely fresh and if rest is taken well, then it takes 6 to 8 weeks to heal. In the case of such recurring injuries, 100% recovery is not possible, for this surgery is required. After surgery, rehabilitation takes at least three months.

Will Jasprit Bumrah need to modify his bowling action after his comeback?

Of course, a change has to be made. Any movement that is causing stress on that part of the body will need to be changed. In such a situation, Jasprit Bumrah may need to make changes in his bowling action.

