Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan wrist spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted India's head coach Rahul Dravid by saying that he "doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s." The Indian cricket team is currently playing in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies with the first three games done and dusted.

The series hangs in balance with two games remaining and the Windies leading 2-1. The Rovman Powell-led side took an early lead in the series following two tight finishes that went in its favour. They won the first game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad by four runs after India's lower order failed to show up in a tense run chase. The hosts followed it up with yet another victory this time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana by two wickets as they chased 153 runs with seven balls to spare.

India were staring down the barrel ahead of the third T20I but a clinical performance helped them script a remarkable comeback after clinching the game by seven wickets. The win has kept the Men in Blue alive in the bilateral contest with the last two games slated to be played at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

India have done a fair amount of experimentation thus far and if they fail to secure the series ultimately then skipper Hardik Pandya and Dravid might have to face a lot of heat from critics and fans.

Kaneria has targeted India by saying that they haven't shown enough intent in the series. He commented on Hardik's captaincy in the Indian Premier League and mentioned that the presence of Ashish Nehra in Gujarat Titans' camp is a major reason behind Hardik's success as a skipper in the lucrative T20 tournament. He also launched a scathing attack on Dravid and termed him "very slow" as a coach.

"Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titans because of Ashish Nehra's presence. India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

