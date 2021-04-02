Proud to see how team has grown from that day: Former coach Gary Kirsten recalls 2011 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gary Kirsten

I'm so proud to see how the team has grown in the last ten years, said former head coach Gary Kirsten, recalling India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Chasing a 275-run target, Gautam Gambhir played a gritty 97-run knock while skipper MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their second World Cup trophy ten years ago.

"It’s been 10yrs since Team India won the @icc CWC. Most definitely one of my career highlights. I’m so proud to see how the team has grown from that day & how the players have developed since. Thank you @incredibleindia for all the wonderful memories," tweeted Kirsten.

No Indian can forget the words of Shastri from the commentary box– “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!”

First, it was Gambhir who steadied the ship for India with an 83-run stand with Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed for 34. After Kohli's departure, Dhoni stuck in the middle till the end, steering India past the finishing line.

While Dhoni was adjudged as the Man of the Match, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Tournament award. The World Cup trophy also added another feather to Sachin Tendulkar's already illustrious hat. The mega-event was also Tendulkar's final World Cup for the country.

Tendulkar also took to his official Twitter account to remember the occasion. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and informed in the same tweet that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.

Yuvraj also reminisced the victory as he wrote: "April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation."