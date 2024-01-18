Police book owner of gaming app for circulating Sachin Tendulkar's fake video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar.

The Cyber department of Mumbai police has booked the owner of a gaming app for allegedly using a fake video of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to garner eyeballs as a part of its promotional campaign.

The Cyber Cell has filed the FIR after listening to the complaint of Sachin's personal assistant Ramesh Pardhe.

The alleged deepfake or AI-generated (Artifical Intelligence) video shows Sachin saying that his daughter Sara makes a huge sum of money daily by playing games on the above-mentioned platform.

As per sources, the cyber department has booked the FIR under section 500 which deals with defamation and 66 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to sending offensive messages through communication service of the Information Technology Act.

Notably, Sachin, fondly known as the 'Master Blaster' had clarified on Monday (January 15) that the video was fake and he was not associated with the brand in any way.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin captioned his post on X.

In the alleged fake video, Sachin can be heard saying, "My daughter wins INR 1,80,000 daily from playing games online on the Skyward Aviator Quest app. I, sometimes wonder how making money has become so easy nowadays and the most intriguing part is that this application (Skyward Aviator Quest) is free and any iPhone user can easily download it".

Meanwhile, Sachin will be seen on the playing field again as he is one of the legends who are going to participate in the One World One Family Cup - an exhibition match to be played at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Thursday, January 18.