Plane crashes 30 km away from Indian team's hotel in Australia

Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Team India gearing up for Australia series

A light plane crashed into a busy sporting field, just 30 kilometres away from Sydney Olympic park, where the Indian team is quarantine ahead of their much-anticipated series against Australia.

The plane reportedly crashed at 4:30 pm (local time) after its engine stopped working mid-air. Local players were playing cricket and football on the field when the incident took place but no major injuries were reported. The two occupants, belonging to a flying school, also survived the crash.

"I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running," Greg Rollins, the senior vice-president of the Cromer Cricket Club was quoted as saying stuff.co.nz.

“The plane started to smoke and I thought we had to get these guys out. The plane looked like it was going to blow up. The victims were still conscious but they were ‘not in a good way’. One guy, his face wasn’t good. They hit hard enough to do a lot of damage but they’re alive, that’s the main thing,” Rollins added.

Earlier on Saturday, the BCCI had shared pictures from Team India's training sessions involving gym work and running. The visitors had reached Australia on Thursday and are currently undergoing quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park's Pullman Hotel.

The Australia tour -- India's first international assignment post coronavirus hiatus -- is set to start from November 27th with a three-match ODI series, followed by as many Tests and a gruelling four-match Test series from December 27th.

The Indian Test contingent will miss the services of skipper Virat Kohli, who has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI for the birth of his first child. He'll return home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma.