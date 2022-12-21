Pakistan announce Test squad for New Zealand Tests amidst overhaul speculations in PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hasan Ali | File Photo

Kamran Ghulam replaced Azhar Ali in Pakistan's Test squad against New Zealand as PCB announced a 16-member team that also saw the return of fast-bowler Hasan Ali.

Pacer Muhammad Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf find themselves out of the squad following an embarrassing series defeat at home against England, which saw Pakistan getting decimated day in and day out.

Hasan Ali Returns, Kamran replaces Azhar

Kamran, who was earlier named in Pakistan’s Test squad but didn't get a chance to make his debut. Ali retired from Test cricket after playing his final match against England in Karachi earlier this week. Hasan, who last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has appeared in 21 Tests for his country taking 77 wickets.

Some Fit, Some Injured

The selectors also didn't include fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in the squad as both are still recovering from respective injuries. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been declared fit and was retained in the squad.

Overhaul Speculations

The announcement of the squad comes amidst strong speculations that an overhaul is going to be carried out on Wednesday in the PCB on the orders of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief patron of the board. This includes a change in the selection committee and former chairman Najam Sethi replacing Ramiz Raja as the PCB head.

The New Zealand squad, which will reach here on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England.

Pakistan's Test squad vs England

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood

