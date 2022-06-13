PAK vs WI, 3rd ODI: Boys in green execute clinical sweep against Caribbean team

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (PCB) Pakistan defeat West Indies by 3-0

Highlights Pakistan earlier defeated West Indies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series

Babar Azam further stressed on the fact that his team needs to test youngsters too

Nicholas Pooran claimed 4 wickets in his quota of 10 overs

The Pakistan team under the leadership of Babar Azam is on a winning spree and is not taking any opposition lightly. After clinching the T20I series, Pakistan has now executed a clean sweep against the West Indies and has won the ODI series by 3-0. Rising to the occasion, Shadab Khan struck a career-best 86 off 78 balls which helped Pakistan to reach 269-9. The PCB along with the pitch curators were criticized heavily after the first ODI as many felt that the track prepared was not up to the mark and was favoring Pakistan.

When the hosts came out to bat first, people had expected them to score big but not many could predict that they'd stumble against the West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran's bowling. The Sunrisers Hyderabad veteran who is an established wicketkeeper decided to roll his arm over and claimed 4 wickets while conceding 48 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The pain against spin continued as the visitors came out to bat in the second innings of the match.

The Caribbean team who handle pace better, continued to struggle against spin bowling as Shadab claimed 4 wickets and Mohammad Nawaz scalped 2 Caribbean wickets. Ths spin duo dismissed 6 West Indies batsmen and conceded just 118 runs. The pain kept on piling up for the Caribbean team as the match was reduced to 48 overs a side due to a sandstorm in Multan. Akeal Hosein, no.7 for the West Indies smashed six sixes and two fours to top-score for West Indies with 60 off 37 deliveries before Shadab Khan dismissed him.

Elated by his team's stellar performance, Babar Azam further said “We executed our plans and got the desired results. We are trying different combinations with bat and ball. We will try to keep continuity and also test our bench strength".

(Inputs from PTI)