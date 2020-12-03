NZ vs WI: Kane Williamson wins hearts with heartwarming gesture for Kemar Roach who lost his father

Image Source : CRICKET WEST INDIES Kane Williamson and Kemar Roach

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 97 as the Kiwis notched up 243 runs on Day of the first Test against West Indies in Hamilton. Williamson's stellar knock was arguably the highlight of the day's play but it was his gesture towards Kemar Roach that won hearts on the internet.

Kemar's father Andrew had passed away recently and players from both sides were also wearing black armbands to mourn his loss. Williamson hugged Roach ahead of the start of the day's play and the picture started doing the rounds in no time.

Having won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award, the New Zealand captain is regarded among the nicest players of the sport.

"CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father. Both the #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the 1st Test in his honour," West Indies Cricket wrote in a tweet.

Talking about the opening day of the Test, New Zealand finished on 243/2 at the stumps. Williamson (97*) and Ross Taylor (31*) were in the middle at the halt of a fruitful day for New Zealand. After losing opener Will Young early, Williamson and Tom Latham (86) stitched a 154-run stand for the second wicket to put the hosts into a commanding position.

While Shannon Gabriel scalped the wicket of debutant Young, Roach dismissed Latham on 86. Roach took a knee and remembered his father after bowling in-form Latham and breaking a crucial partnership. Roach registered figures of 1/53 on the opening day.