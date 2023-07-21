'No IPL, no runs' - Fans troll Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill as duo continues to fail

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill during the second Test at Port of Spain

Indian team is clear favorite to whitewash West Indies in the ongoing Test series as they put a 288/4 score at the end of Day 1 of the second Test match at Port of Spain on July 20. Virat Kohli is close to recording his 29th Test hundred while Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with brilliant fifties.

But fans were disappointed to witness another poor show from Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane. Considering West Indies' current form and their standing in ICC Test rankings, fans are not surprised to see big knocks from Indian batters but are surprised to see Gill and Rahane struggle.

Jaiswal is on the rise with a century in the first Test and fifty in his second Test innings. Rohit also regained his form with a century and fifty after below par performances in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC World Test Championship final against Australia last month.

Fans were expecting similar performances from Shubman Gill, who won the Orange Cap in IPL and enjoyed good form in international cricket in early 2023. He scored only 13 and 18 in the WTC final while opening an innings and then has been slotted to no.3 position in Cheteshwar Pujara's absence.

But Gill is also struggling despite a role change as he scored 6 and 10 in his two innings. He has now scored 927 runs in 17 Tests at a poor average of 31.96 and that has not escaped fans' attention.

On the other hand, Rahane revived his international career with stellar performances in IPL 2023 for eventual champions and was India's best player in the WTC final. But he scored only 8 off 36 in the ongoing Test and that led fans to compare his IPL numbers with red-ball stats. Many shared their views on the duo's impact in IPL and their struggles on the West Indies tour.

