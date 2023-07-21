'My mom is coming to watch Virat Kohli': Joshua Da Silva's stump mic comments go viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WI wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's stump-mic comment for Virat Kohli has gone viral

The second Test between India and West Indies got underway on Thursday (July 21) with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Yet again, the Rohit Sharma-led side dominated the proceedings with the Caribbean bowlers failing to make early inroads. They picked only four wickets in the entire day as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed half-centuries. Perhaps, Kohli is on the verge of scoring his 29th Test century, his second in the format this year.

While India's two superstars, Rohit and Kohli, were the stars of the day thanks to their brilliant knocks, West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also made the headlines for his stump mic comments. When Kohli was batting on five runs, Joshua made an honest confession saying that his mom called him and said that she is coming to stadium watch Virat Kohli bat. " My mom called me and told me she's coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn't believe it," Silva's statement was caught on the stump mic.

Here's the video:

During the course of day's play, Joshua Da Silva was also heard urging Virat Kohli to score a century and also admitting that he is obssessed with the former Indian skipper's milestones. Apart from this, the Caribbean gloveman was also impressed with the running of India's number four saying that he has been stealing doubles since 2012.

Virat Kohli is currently batting on 87 and will be keen on getting to his 29th Test and 76th international ton. Unlike the last Test when he had to grind for his runs, Kohli looked at ease during his unbeaten 161-ball stay on Day 1. He also completed 2000 runs in WTC history and also became the fifth highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has now also mustered 7097 runs at number four in Test cricket and is at the fifth position to score more runs at the said position.

