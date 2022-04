Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mumbai Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring a fifty in IPL 2022

MI vs PBKS Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI for MI vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Match Number 23 in IPL 2022

Wednesday, April 13

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Probable Playing XI For MI vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Dream 11 for MI vs PBKS

Ishan Kishan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis (VC), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Average 1st innings score: 169

Toss: Win the toss and opt to field first as 60% of the matches are won the team chasing.

Pitch Report: Helps batsman initially but spinners get into the action after first innings.

Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (R), Arshdeep Singh (R), Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch MI vs PBKS 23rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs PBKS 23rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the MI vs PBKS 23rd Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 13th April

At what time MI vs PBKS 23rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs PBKS 23rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune