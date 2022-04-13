MI vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Match Updates from Pune Rohit Sharma vs Mayank Agarwal: Toss at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
     
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Get the Live Cricket Score, Latest Match Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Highlights between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
Pune Updated on: April 13, 2022 18:06 IST
Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 

Match Number 23 in IPL 2022
Wednesday, April 13
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Winless Mumbai Indians seek change of fortune against Punjab Kings

Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts. A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign.

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live TV, Online

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

IPL 2022 MI playing 11 vs PBKS: Tymal Mills likely to make comeback as MI look to strengthen bowling attack

Opening Batsman - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan 

Middle Order - Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders - Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

Bowling attack - Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev UnadkatJasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

MI vs PBKS Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI for MI vs PBKS

Ishan Kishan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis (VC), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

