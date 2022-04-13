MI vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Match Updates from Pune Rohit Sharma vs Mayank Agarwal: Toss at 7:00 PM

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mumbai Indians need to win 8 out of their 10 games to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Match Number 23 in IPL 2022

Wednesday, April 13

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts. A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign.

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Opening Batsman - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Middle Order - Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders - Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

Bowling attack - Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Ishan Kishan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis (VC), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar