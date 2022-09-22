Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Most T20 Wickets: Battle on as Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Yuzvendra Chahal takes center stage for most T20 wickets

The second T20I between India and Australia is all set to take center stage on Friday as India and Australia collide in the decisive clash. The match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium will have bearings on a small matter between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal as they bid to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Both Bhuvneshwar and Chahal are on 84 wickets each and will look to pip one another to the accolade.

Image Source : GETTYBhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Yuzvendra Chahal

As things stand, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal both will be vital for team India and will be destined for a place in the Playing XI. In the first T20I against Australia, Bhuvneshwar was hammered for 52 from his four overs and was not successful in getting a wicket.

On the flip side, Yuzvendra scalped Tim David, but it only proved to be a consolation as the Aussies got the better of the Indian spinner. In his 3.2 overs, the Aussie batters showed no mercy as Chahal was hammered for 42 runs.

Most Wickets in T20Is for India

Player Mat Wkts BBI 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 78 84 5/4 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 67 84 6/25 1 Jasprit Bumrah 58 69 3/11 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 56 66 4/8 0 Hardik Pandya 71 54 4/33 0

It has taken Bhuvneshwar 78 matches to get to the tally of 84 wickets which includes two fifers and a best of 5/4. On the flip side, Chahal has taken 11 fewer matches to reach the tally as he needed 67 matches to reach 84 wickets. Chahal has the best figures of 25/6 that came against England in 2017 in Bangalore. The duo is outside the top 10 T20I wicket-takers of all time and are in the race to become the first Indian to record 100 T20I wickets.

Image Source : GETTYYuzvendra Chahal

The list also includes the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin who is also in the race to be the leading wicket-taker before losing his place in the team. Currently, he is fourth with 66 wickets in 56 matches while Jasprit Bumrah who recently returned to the Indian team after an injury is third with 69 wickets in 58 matches. Hardik Pandya completes the top five with 54 wickets in 71 matches to be India’s top all-rounder in the present day.

India will look to exact revenge on Australia on Friday as the Men in Blue take on the Aussies at the VCA stadium, while there is a big possibility that the match will be washed out.

