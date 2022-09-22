Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Duleep Trophy Final: Baba Indrajith's hundred steers South Zone to first innings lead, South Zone- 318/7, SZ vs WZ, Duleep Trophy Live

Baba Indrajith’s terrific 118-run knock helped South Zone secure a 48-run lead at the close of play on Day 2 as the day belonged to the batters. After wrapping up West Zone for 270, South Zone made a slow start to their innings and ended the day at 318/7 in their 81 overs. Day 3 will be crucial for both teams as the course of the match will be decided by the margin lead South Zone take.

Het misses on Hundred

After starting the day at 250/8 it did not take long for South Zone to wrap the West Zone innings. Het Patel unbeaten from the overnight score of 96 added only two more runs to his tally before falling prey to Sai Kishore and departed for 98. Het’s wicket fell in the third over of the day before Sai Kishore grabbed his fifer by dismissing Chintan Gaja in the 97th over to end the innings at 270.

Jaydev Unadkat remained unbeaten on 47 while Shreyas Iyer was the second-highest scorer with 37. Apart from Sai Kishore’s fifer, Basil Thampi and Cheepurapalli Stephen scalped two wickets each with Krishnappa Gowtham ending with a solitary wicket.

West Zone vs South Zone

Baba Indrajith runs the show for South Zone

Called into bat early in the first session, Mayank Agarwal did not stay long and was picked by Atit Sheth on 9. Rohan Kunnummal also followed soon as South Zone lost their both openers in quick succession and were 40/2. Baba Indrajith and Hanuma Vihari then put together a 61-run stand for the third wicket and were dismissed on 25.

Indrajith then made full use of the conditions as they and along with Manish Pandey helped South Zone steer over 200. While Pandey was dismissed for 48, his partner in crime continued his exploits and brought his hundred. He would go on to make 118 before Jaydev Unadkat got the better of him in the 55th over.

West Zone did make a mini comeback by scalping wickets in the final session. At the end of Day 2 Sai Kishore was batting on 6 while Ravi Teja is batting 26 as South Zone ended at 318/8.

