Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi steps down from captaincy with immediate effect

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi steps down from captaincy with immediate effect

In the message, Nabi also mentioned the difference in his views and the selection committee led to an imbalance in the team.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2022 19:43 IST
Nabi
Image Source : AP Nabi

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi resigned from the teams's captaincy on Friday. He announced the decision through a tweet after Australia defeated Afghanistan by 4 runs in the T20 World Cup match.

In the Super 12 phase, Afghanistan ended at the bottom of the Group 1 table with just 2 points. Nabi expressed disappointment at the end of Afghanistan's campaign in the mega event.

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not we nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," he said.

In the message, Nabi also mentioned the difference in his views and the selection committee led to an imbalance in the team.

"From the last year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want or need for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance" he added.

Nabi declared his resignation with immediate effect, however, he will continue to play for his country.

"Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me."

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan," the 37-year-old concluded.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News

X