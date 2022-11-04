Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi steps down from captaincy with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nabi

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi resigned from the teams's captaincy on Friday. He announced the decision through a tweet after Australia defeated Afghanistan by 4 runs in the T20 World Cup match.

In the Super 12 phase, Afghanistan ended at the bottom of the Group 1 table with just 2 points. Nabi expressed disappointment at the end of Afghanistan's campaign in the mega event.

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not we nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," he said.

In the message, Nabi also mentioned the difference in his views and the selection committee led to an imbalance in the team.

"From the last year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want or need for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance" he added.

Nabi declared his resignation with immediate effect, however, he will continue to play for his country.

"Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me."

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan," the 37-year-old concluded.

